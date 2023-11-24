Navigating Kids’ Social Media Use: A New Approach for Parents

Parents today face a complex challenge when it comes to guiding their children’s social media use. As Black Friday approaches, experts suggest that parents should approach introducing their children to the digital world with mindfulness and consideration for healthy practices. Matthew Johnson, director of education for MediaSmarts Canada, emphasizes the crucial role parents play in both their children’s real and digital lives. While children may not want their parents to constantly monitor their online activities, they do want to feel supported and know that their parents have their backs.

Contrary to popular belief, children often receive their first smartphones not because they asked for them, but because their parents wanted to stay in touch with them. Before gifting their children smart devices, parents should carefully consider whether their child is truly ready to use technology independently with minimal supervision and cope with the distractions that come with it.

Social media platforms are an inextricable part of owning a smartphone or tablet. Johnson notes that the social media landscape is constantly evolving and has shifted to a mobile-first experience. In fact, MediaSmarts research conducted during the pandemic revealed that nine out of ten Canadian children aged 13 or older have at least one social media account.

To ensure responsible digital use, Johnson recommends that parents create a two-way contract for media use in the household. Numerous studies have shown that having technology and media rules in place correlates with lower rates of cyberbullying and accessing inappropriate content. However, Johnson advises against a punishment-based approach. Instead, parents should communicate their expectations and be open to dialogue, fostering a healthy parent-child relationship and addressing any issues that arise.

Parents also have a crucial role in teaching their children about curating their online connections, not only on social media but also in other digital spaces like video games. In addition, helping children navigate misinformation online is a growing concern. Parents can introduce reliable online sources and fact-checking tools early on to instill critical thinking skills in their children.

Ultimately, parents should approach their children’s online experiences with open communication, understanding, and support. By actively engaging with their children’s digital world, parents can help them navigate social media responsibly and safely.