Bills vs. Giants: Can Buffalo Bounce Back and Take Advantage of New York’s Offensive Struggles?

The Buffalo Bills, a Super Bowl contender in the AFC, have encountered some setbacks in their first five games, allowing them to slip behind the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East race. With recent losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and two games with 20 points or fewer, the Bills are looking to rebound against the struggling New York Giants.

The Giants, with a 1-4 record, have had a rough start to the season, particularly in their offense. They have failed to score a single offensive touchdown in the first half of any game this season, making them one of only six teams since 1991 to have this statistic. Additionally, the Giants have been outscored 94-19 in the first half and have struggled to protect their quarterbacks, leading the league in sacks allowed.

Without their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, due to a neck injury, the Giants will rely on Tyrod Taylor to lead the offense against his former team. Taylor, who previously played for the Bills and made the Pro Bowl in 2015, will face a Buffalo defense that leads the NFL in sack percentage. The Bills’ defense has been dominant at home, averaging 32.8 points per game in their last 13 home games and outscoring opponents 211 points in that span.

Given the Giants’ offensive struggles and the Bills’ strong home-field advantage, it is predicted that Buffalo will come out on top in this matchup. The Bills’ formidable pass rush, coupled with the Giants’ porous pass protection, is expected to be a decisive factor in the game. With the Bills leading the league in sacks and the Giants allowing the highest sack rate, the Giants may struggle to keep up with the Bills’ fast start, leading to a comfortable victory for Buffalo.

Prediction: Bills 38, Giants 17

Sources:

– CBS Sports (source article)

– NFL.com (statistics)