New York Giants Face Uphill Battle Against Buffalo Bills

The New York Giants (1-4) will be facing an uphill battle as they take on the Buffalo Bills (3-2) in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday night. With game time set for 8:20 p.m. on NBC, the Giants are expected to be more than two-touchdown underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they will be without several key players for this matchup. Quarterback Daniel Jones and star left tackle Andrew Thomas have both been ruled out due to injuries. In addition, starting center John Michael Schmitz, offensive tackle Matt Peart, and edge defender Azeez Ojulari will also be sidelined.

For those looking to watch the game, it will be broadcasted on NBC, with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark providing the commentary. The game can also be streamed on NFL+ and Peacock.

The weather for the game is expected to be chilly, with a temperature of 43 degrees and a 70% chance of rain. These conditions may further add to the challenge for the Giants.

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Giants will look to put up a fight against the Bills. They will need to rely on their remaining players to step up and fill the void left the injured starters.

