New York Giants Rookie Deonte Banks Takes Revenge on Washington Commanders, Delighting Hometown Crowd

NFL rookie Deonte Banks made a powerful statement during his recent Instagram Live session after his team, the New York Giants, emerged victorious against division rivals, the Washington Commanders. Banks, a Maryland native, expressed his frustration towards the Commanders for passing on him during the NFL draft and chose another player instead.

Despite the Giants securing only their third win of the season, two of those victories were against the Commanders. During the draft, the Commanders had the opportunity to select Banks with the 16th pick but chose cornerback Emanuel Forbes instead. As a result, Banks fell to the 24th pick and was selected the Giants, a decision he made sure to remind the Washington team of during his rant.

In a fiery outburst, Banks exclaimed, “They could’ve picked me at 16, but they didn’t. Now I’m 2-0 against you bum-a** boys. Forget the Commanders. They thought they were clever. They’re going to face me twice a year for the rest of my career. Twice a year. They should’ve picked me.”

Banks didn’t hold back and also took aim at Commanders player Terry McLaurin, taunting his performance during the game. “I’m just trying to figure out if number 17 played today. That’s all I want to know. Did he even play?”

His evident resentment towards the Commanders stems from his Maryland roots and his desire to play in his hometown. Banks represented Maryland during his high school football career and continued his collegiate journey at the University of Maryland. With the Giants’ convincing 31-9 victory at FedEx Field, Banks had the opportunity to savor the taste of triumph in front of his supportive hometown crowd.

