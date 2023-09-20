New York Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Dismisses Social Media Critics

Summary: New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux defended himself against critics on social media who have been questioning his performance this season. Thibodeaux emphasized that he is focused on sticking to the game plan and making contributions to the team. He also addressed the moment when he was sitting alone on the bench during a game, explaining that he was using the time to clear his mind and visualize the team’s strategy. Thibodeaux expressed his hope that he won’t have to justify his actions in the future.

In response to criticisms from what he referred to as “social media GMs” (people who offer opinions on team management decisions), Kayvon Thibodeaux, a second-year linebacker for the New York Giants, stated that he is not concerned about their negative narratives. Despite receiving backlash for his performance and sitting alone on the bench during a game, Thibodeaux remains focused on following the game plan and gaining approval from his coaches and teammates. He believes that as long as he contributes to the team’s success, he is satisfied.

Thibodeaux explained that he was meditating and visualizing the team’s strategy when he was spotted sitting alone on the bench. He clarified that he was seeking to center himself and prepare mentally for pivotal moments in the game. The linebacker highlighted the importance of defense in determining the fate of a game and expressed his reliance on a higher power for guidance in those situations.

Going forward, Thibodeaux hopes that he won’t have to answer questions about his actions during games. He emphasized the need for positivity and unity within the team, especially when coming back from a deficit to secure a victory. Ultimately, Thibodeaux aims to stay focused on contributing to the team’s success and dismiss the criticisms of social media users.

