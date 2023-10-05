New York Giants Right Tackle Fires Back at Booing Fans

The New York Giants suffered a humiliating defeat against the Seattle Seahawks, losing 24-3. The offensive line, particularly right tackle Evan Neal, faced significant criticism as quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked 10 times in the game. Responding to the boos from the fans, Neal questioned the credibility of those criticizing him, saying, “Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? The person commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?” He emphasized that some of the fans who booed were fair-weather supporters and bandwagoners who only wanted to see the team perform well.

Neal expressed his frustration with fans who booed the team during a difficult game, asking, “How much of a fan are you, really?” Despite his remarks, he later apologized for his comments. However, it remains to be seen whether the apology will be enough to mend the relationship with the fans he called out.

The offensive line struggles on Monday were accentuated the absence of left tackle Andrew Thomas and the early exit of center John Michael Schmitz due to injury. These factors contributed to the Giants’ poor performance. The team currently ranks last in the NFL in points per game, averaging only 11.5 points, and they have been outscored a substantial margin in the first half of games.

This week, the Giants face yet another challenge as they travel to Miami to take on the high-scoring Dolphins. The Dolphins have scored a league-high 150 points this season while the Giants have only managed to score 46 points so far.

