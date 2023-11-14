New Sightings of Mythical Giants in Oregon’s Cascade Foothills

A recent viral video has sparked a renewed interest in the possibility of mythical giants residing in Oregon’s Cascade foothills. Former Sweet Home city council member, James Goble, claimed to have spotted a giant while traveling along Quartzville Drive near the Green Peter Reservoir on October 23rd. Although skeptics doubted his account, the video garnered over 5 million views before Goble took it down.

Goble described seeing a distinct rock formation open like a “door,” revealing the giant peering out from behind it. He expressed his excitement, exclaiming, “Dude, giants are freaking real. I don’t care what anybody says.” However, he declined formal interviews but mentioned in an email to KOIN 6 News that he had no intentions of the video going viral.

Since the video’s release, numerous enthusiasts have flocked to the area in hopes of experiencing their own giant sighting. However, Linn County spokesperson Alex Paul warns against venturing into the off-season campgrounds and emphasizes that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discourages access due to the lowered water level at Green Peter Reservoir.

Goble has returned to the rock formation multiple times to film follow-up videos and lead groups of thrillseekers. Despite no further giant sightings, he remains steadfast in the authenticity of his initial encounter. “It is amazing how many people are adventuring out to see this,” Goble remarked, emphasizing the importance of being cautious and leaving no trace of garbage behind.

While the existence of mythical giants still remains a subject of debate, the allure of uncovering such extraordinary beings continues to captivate the public’s imagination. Only time will tell if further evidence of their existence will surface, forever changing our understanding of the world around us.

