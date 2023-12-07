Massive Underwater Mountain Discovered off the Coast of Guatemala

A massive underwater mountain, known as a seamount, has been found on the floor of the Pacific Ocean near Guatemala. The seamount measures 1,600 meters tall, making it nearly twice the height of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world. The discovery of this impressive structure was made during an expedition the Schmidt Ocean Institute using their research vessel Falkor.

The seamount is believed to be a remnant of an extinct volcano, which is a common characteristic of seamounts. It covers an area of 14 square kilometers and sits 2,400 meters below sea level. Tomer Ketter, a hydrographer and marine technician from the Schmidt Ocean Institute, confirmed that the seamount was not previously documented in any ocean depth database.

This discovery highlights the vast unexplored areas of the ocean and the importance of complete seafloor mapping. According to Dr. Jyotika Virmani, executive director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute, a comprehensive seafloor map is crucial for understanding our planet and the incredible wonders hidden beneath the waves.

Seamounts are fascinating geological formations that provide unique ecosystems and act as biodiversity hot spots. Due to their presence, seamounts offer a hard surface for corals, sponges, and other marine invertebrates to attach to, creating distinct ecosystems. The accelerated currents around seamounts also attract other organisms that rely on the food particles carried these currents.

While there are estimated to be over 100,000 seamounts taller than 1,000 meters in the world, less than one-tenth of a percent have been explored so far. The recent discovery off the coast of Guatemala sheds light on the immense potential for further exploration and understanding of our oceans. With advancing technology and dedicated research efforts, we are entering an era where we can uncover and appreciate the extraordinary parts of our planet that have long remained hidden beneath the waves.