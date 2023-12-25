Phuket Municipality Illuminates City Landmarks for an Enchanting Countdown Experience

Summary: Phuket Municipality has transformed the city into a vibrant wonderland, radiating the festive spirit, as it prepares to welcome the New Year. By adorning the iconic landmarks with mesmerizing decorations and enchanting lights, the city aims to attract tourists and ignite a sense of awe and excitement.

In an effort to promote tourism and create an unforgettable experience for visitors, Phuket Municipality has unleashed its creative vision through the mesmerizing ambiance of the “Phuket Countdown 2024” initiative. The city has adorned prominent landmarks, infusing the atmosphere with a touch of magic.

One of the main highlights includes adorning the Surin Roundabout, also known as the Clock Tower Roundabout, with remarkable gift boxes and larger-than-life candy effigies. This immersive decor has transformed the roundabout into a captivating spot that has quickly become a favorite check-in location for tourists seeking to capture the enchanting moments.

To heighten the festive spirit, mock balloons have been cleverly integrated into the design, adding an element of whimsy and delight to the overall landscape. This inventive approach demonstrates Phuket Municipality’s commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for both locals and tourists.

Furthermore, the Fountain Roundabout, another prominent spot in Phuket, has been given a touch of grandeur with the addition of decorative lights. This awe-inspiring display illuminates the surroundings, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle that reflects the celebratory atmosphere engulfing the city.

Phuket Municipality’s efforts to transform the city into a captivating wonderland serve as a testament to its commitment to revitalize tourism and boost the local economy. With these enchanting decorations, the city invites visitors to immerse themselves in the festive ambiance and experience the unique allure of Phuket as they count down to the coming year.