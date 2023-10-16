Pantanal Wildlife Adventure: Exploring the Beauty and Drama of Brazil

Helen Blazis recently led a safari to the Pantanal of Brazil, accompanied a group of photographers from Worcester County. This wildlife adventure was filled with thrilling encounters and incredible sights. One of the highlights of the trip was witnessing a jaguar kill a capybara in the early morning. The group eagerly anticipated returning to the kill site to see if the female jaguar had returned, or if the dominant male had taken possession of the kill. However, instead of visiting the site, the team of naturalists decided to explore a new stretch of the Rio Negro.

During their exploration, they came across a boat-billed heron perched on a snag and a massive, sturdy nest high up in a tree. Guarding the nest were a pair of Jabirus, magnificent storks with a wingspan of 9 feet. These birds are known for their swollen necks, indicated a stretchable pouch of gaudy red skin. The team captured stunning photographs of these magnificent creatures.

Continuing up the river, the group encountered snowy egrets gathering to roost for the night in a large tree, creating a breathtaking spectacle of flapping white wings. Their next exciting encounter was with a family of Giant River Otters. The adult male and female were seen relaxing on a branch hanging over the water, occasionally scratching against the bark and displaying affection towards each other. Meanwhile, the sub-adult otters, born the previous year, engaged in a playful game of tag in the water. The team also spotted two 3-month-old baby otters.

The mother otter became concerned as the older siblings began roughhousing with the babies. She urged them to stop and go into their den, but they ignored her. Eventually, the mother had enough and took matters into her own hands. She grabbed each one of the older otters and pulled them into the den, but they fell back into the water. Undeterred, she persisted until all the pups were safely in the den. However, she realized that she had forgotten one of the babies and went back into the water to retrieve it. Finally, with all the otters in the den, the mother could have a moment of peace.

The day ended on a high note with a visit to a sandbar on the Cuiabá River. The team observed a variety of bird species, including black skimmers, wattled jacana, yellow-billed terns, large-billed terns, collared plover, pied lapwing, lesser yellowlegs, and stilt sandpiper.

The Pantanal of Brazil is a place filled with drama and excitement, as experienced the safari group. One of the notable creatures encountered was the Giant River Otter, the world’s largest otter species, currently listed as endangered due to habitat destruction, water contamination, shooting, and climate change. Ecotourism plays a vital role in preserving these majestic animals and their habitat.

Title: Pantanal Wildlife Adventure: Exploring the Beauty and Drama of Brazil

Source: Helen Blazis

