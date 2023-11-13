Electric Airship Prototype Unveiled LTA Research

LTA Research, a company founded Sergey Brin, has recently unveiled its prototype electric airship, named Pathfinder 1. This innovative aircraft is set to undergo airworthiness testing at Moffett Field, located at NASA’s Ames Research Center, and over the seas of the southern San Francisco Bay. If successful, airships like Pathfinder 1 could revolutionize air travel, cargo transport, and humanitarian aid missions, offering a more environmentally friendly alternative.

Pathfinder 1’s impressive dimensions make it a notable feat of engineering. Measuring 400 feet long and 66 feet wide, it surpasses the Airbus A380 over 150 feet in length. While it falls short of the monumental Hindenburg, which stretched over 800 feet, Pathfinder 1’s size is still significant.

One of the key features that sets Pathfinder 1 apart from its predecessor, the Hindenburg, is its use of helium rather than explosive hydrogen as a lift gas. The airship incorporates 13 rip-stop nylon gas bags within its rigid carbon-fiber and titanium frame. These bags are continuously monitored using LIDAR technology to ensure proper balance, buoyancy, and performance. To enhance safety, the airship’s exterior is coated with a non-flammable material called Tedlar.

Pathfinder 1 relies on 12 electric motors for propulsion, which are powered a combination of diesel generators and batteries. These motors enable the airship to reach speeds of up to 75 mph while offering precise maneuverability. Pilots navigate the aircraft using a joystick and a fly-by-wire system that integrates sensor feedback data to control the motors.

Despite its impressive size, Pathfinder 1 has a relatively limited cargo capacity compared to conventional aircraft. It is projected to carry between 4,400 and 11,000 pounds, depending on specific requirements and testing outcomes. While the payload capacity may be modest compared to larger cargo planes like the C-17 Globemaster, airships excel in accessing remote areas that lack aviation infrastructure.

LTA Research emphasizes the humanitarian potential of airships. These innovative aircraft can aid disaster response and relief efforts delivering essential supplies, equipment, and life-saving aid to areas affected natural disasters. Unlike traditional aircraft, airships do not require landing zones, making them versatile and adaptable in emergency situations.

As Pathfinder 1 undergoes rigorous flight testing, LTA Research is already looking ahead. The company is developing another prototype, Pathfinder 3, which will have a length of 590 feet. This larger airship holds even greater potential for carrying humanitarian aid.

