Ghoul (2018): A Spine-Chilling Indian Horror Mini-Series

Ghoul (2018) is an Indian horror mini-series that has gained significant attention and praise for its captivating and spine-chilling narration. Directed Patrick Graham and featuring Radhika Apte in the lead role, the show follows the story of Nida Rahim, a military officer, who is stationed at a secluded military center to interrogate a supernatural prisoner named Ali Saeed.

As Nida interacts with Ali, a series of eerie and unexplained incidents start to occur, exposing her to his supernatural abilities. Ghoul features a talented cast, including Manav Kaul as Colonel Sunil Dacunha, S. M. Zaheer as Shahnawaz Rahim, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee as Major Laxmi Das, and Mahesh Balraj as Ali Saeed.

For those interested in watching Ghoul (2018), the series is available for streaming on Netflix. By becoming a Netflix member, viewers can unlock access to a vast range of movies and TV series, including Netflix Originals like Ghoul.

To watch Ghoul (2018) on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to cater to various preferences and budgets. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, allows access to most of Netflix’s content but displays ads before or during its content. The Standard Plan is ad-free, allows content download on two devices, and permits an extra member from a different household. The Premium Plan is similar to the Standard Plan but supports up to four devices simultaneously, displays content in Ultra HD, allows downloads on six devices, and permits up to two additional members from different households. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of Ghoul (2018) is as follows: “A newly minted military interrogator arrives at a covert detention center to discover that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services mentioned above may be subject to change. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Ghoul (2018) on Netflix