Get Ready to Brave the Chills in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Sony Pictures has just announced the release of an exciting new AR effect filter inspired its upcoming movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Prepare to be frozen in place as you come face-to-face with the spine-chilling two-horned creature featured in the film’s teaser trailer. The filter, available exclusively on TikTok, will immerse you in a terrifying encounter that requires you to “break free” tapping the screen.

Curiosity got the better of me, and I couldn’t resist trying out this hauntingly captivating AR effect myself. To experience it firsthand, simply click on the video below, which will open up within your TikTok app. From there, locate and click on the Ghostbusters effect icon to launch the filter. Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey into the world of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

In the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family makes a return to the iconic New York City firehouse, where it all began. Teaming up with the original Ghostbusters, they utilize a cutting-edge research lab to take supernatural battling to unprecedented heights. However, their plans are thwarted when the unearthing of an ancient artifact triggers a malevolent force, putting their home and the very fate of the world at risk. Ghostbusters old and new unite, facing a second Ice Age to protect what matters most.

Mark your calendars for March 29th, 2024, as this thrilling chapter in the Ghostbusters saga will hit theaters. The star-studded cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. Joining the franchise are newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind.

Follow the Ghostbusters News YouTube channel and stay tuned to their dedicated section for the latest updates on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Prepare yourself to enter a frozen realm filled with spectral surprises and epic battles against the forces of evil. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

