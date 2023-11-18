New Legal Challenge Highlights Inconsistencies in Alcohol Advertising Regulations

An ongoing legal battle in Ghana is shedding light on the inconsistencies and potential constitutional violations of alcohol advertising regulations. Mr. Osae, the founder and CEO of Black Kulcha Music and chairman of the Ghana Music Alliance pressure group, recently filed a petition challenging the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Guideline 3.2.10, which restricts the endorsement of alcoholic beverages celebrities and professionals.

Osae argues that the guideline violates constitutional provisions, particularly articles 17(1) and 17(2), which guarantee equality before the law and prohibit discrimination based on social or economic status and occupation. He contends that the ban unfairly hinders celebrities and professionals from endorsing alcoholic products, impacting their ability to engage in legitimate business activities.

While the FDA claims that the regulation aligns with a World Health Organisation policy and aims to protect minors from the influence of celebrities that could lead to alcoholism, critics argue that the ban is unjust and hampers marketing strategies and sales of brands in the country.

James Tetteh, a trade marketing executive at Heritage Brewing Company, supports Osae’s assertion, highlighting the global practice of brands collaborating with celebrities for promotional activities. Tetteh emphasizes that the selection of celebrities for brand promotion is a deliberate process, taking into consideration factors such as target audience, brand positioning, and scientific insights.

The outcome of this legal battle has broader implications for the creative industry in Ghana. Rapper Sarkodie, along with representatives from King Promise and R2Bees, attended the initial hearing, indicating widespread support within the creative space. Osae stresses the need for unity among creatives to address larger issues affecting the industry beyond this particular case.

As the case continues, it raises important questions about the balance between protection and freedom of expression in alcohol advertising regulations. It also emphasizes the role of celebrities and professionals as brand influencers and their impact on marketing success. The court’s decision will determine whether the FDA guideline is deemed unconstitutional and whether a new approach to regulating alcohol advertising in Ghana is necessary.

