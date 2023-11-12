Former Ghanaian Football Star Raphael Dwamena Honored After Tragic Passing

Former Ghanaian football player Raphael Dwamena has tragically passed away at the age of 28 after suffering a heart attack during a match in the Albanian league. The news of Dwamena’s death was confirmed the Albanian football federation, who stated that paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, he could not be saved.

Dwamena had a promising football career and earned eight caps for the Ghana national team. However, throughout his career, he faced several cardiac problems that hindered his progression. In 2017, he was unable to join Brighton due to these health issues and ultimately relocated to Spain. His passion for the game drove him forward, and he continued to play despite the challenges he faced.

This wasn’t the first time Dwamena experienced a health scare during a match. In a cup match in Austria four years ago, he collapsed on the field but managed to recover and resume his playing career. Despite facing these setbacks, Dwamena was the leading scorer in the Albanian Super League this season, showcasing his talent and dedication to the sport.

The Ghana Football Association expressed their sadness and extended their condolences to Dwamena’s family in a statement. His former club, FC Zurich, also paid homage to him, posting a heartfelt tribute on their website.

In memory of Dwamena, the Albanian football federation, and Swiss club FC Zurich have decided to suspend league matches. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing the health and well-being of athletes and the need for regular cardiac screenings in professional sports.

