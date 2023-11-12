New Article: Former Ghana Striker Raphael Dwamena Remembered for His Passion for the Game

Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena, known for his talent and passion for the game, tragically passed away during a recent Albanian league match. The Albanian football federation confirmed that Dwamena suffered a heart attack while playing for KF Egnatia against FK Partizani.

Paramedics rushed to his aid and transported him to the hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive, passing away at the age of 28. Footage of the incident circulated on social media, showing the heartbreaking moment as players from both teams gathered around him on the pitch.

Throughout his career, Dwamena faced several cardiac problems, which affected his opportunities in the sport. In 2017, he was unable to join Brighton due to these health issues and instead pursued his career in Spain. Four years later, during a cup match in Austria, he collapsed once again but managed to recover and continue playing.

Dwamena, this season’s leading scorer in the Albanian Super League with nine goals, had recently undergone a heart operation and had an automatic defibrillator implanted to enable him to play football. Despite these measures, tragedy struck during the match.

The Ghana Football Association expressed their sadness over the loss of Dwamena, referring to him as a former player and expressing their deepest condolences to his family. FC Zurich, a Swiss club where Dwamena also had a stint, paid tribute to their former player, highlighting his contributions to their team.

Dwamena’s death has deeply impacted the Albanian football community, leading to the suspension of all league matches as a mark of respect. Endi Tufa, an Albanian football analyst, described Dwamena as someone who truly lived for the game, emphasizing his dedication and love for football.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Dwamena’s memory will live on as a testament to his passion for the sport. Football fans around the world will remember him for his talent on the field and the joy he brought to the game he loved so dearly.

—

FAQ:

Q: What caused Raphael Dwamena’s death?

A: Raphael Dwamena died after suffering a heart attack during an Albanian league match.

Q: How old was Dwamena when he passed away?

A: Dwamena passed away at the age of 28.

Q: Did Dwamena face cardiac problems throughout his career?

A: Yes, Dwamena encountered cardiac problems that affected his career.

Q: Which team did Dwamena play for this season?

A: Dwamena played for KF Egnatia in the Albanian Super League.

Q: Did any football organizations pay tribute to Dwamena?

A: The Ghana Football Association and FC Zurich paid tribute to Dwamena.