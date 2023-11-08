Introducing Performance Talks: Expert Insights into Driving Business Growth

Today, we are excited to unveil the latest additions to our Performance Talks series, a valuable resource for businesses seeking to optimize their performance and efficiency. This series delves deep into the strategies employed successful brands to drive growth, leveraging the power of our innovative tools and AI to enhance their business through popular apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Our first guest, Kiran Sahota, Chief Marketing Officer at Lounge, a renowned lingerie and apparel brand, discusses the significant impact of Meta’s Advantage+ shopping campaigns (ASC) on their business. Sahota highlights that ASC has not only expanded their reach, but it has also helped them tap into a completely new audience that was previously untapped. This newfound discovery has unlocked fresh opportunities for growth, allowing Lounge to connect with customers who may have gone unnoticed before.

Alexander Lodeweyckx, Head of Performance at Loop Earplugs, a global earphone business, joins the conversation and emphasizes the importance of cultivating a relentless experimentation culture in the field of marketing. Lodeweyckx credits the adoption of ASC and Conversions API tools for Loop’s remarkable achievements in fueling audience engagement, fostering user-generated content, and maximizing overall marketing performance. By leveraging these tools, Loop Earplugs has successfully created a dynamic and interactive brand experience that resonates with its target audience.

At Meta, we understand the ever-evolving nature of the digital landscape, and we continuously work on developing cutting-edge solutions to help businesses thrive. Performance Talks acts as a platform to share expert insights, enabling businesses to gain a competitive edge and stay ahead of the curve.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Advantage+ shopping campaigns (ASC)?

A: Advantage+ shopping campaigns (ASC) is an innovative tool offered Meta that allows businesses to optimize their advertising campaigns and reach a broader target audience, driving growth and maximizing marketing performance.

Q: What are Conversions API tools?

A: Conversions API tools provided Meta enable businesses to track, measure, and optimize their conversions, ensuring accurate performance analysis and effective marketing strategies.

Q: How can Performance Talks benefit my business?

A: Performance Talks offers valuable insights from industry leaders, providing businesses with actionable strategies and innovative approaches to enhance performance, drive growth, and stay competitive in the digital market.

Sources: [Meta homepage](https://meta.com/)