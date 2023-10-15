Social Media’s Influence on the Beauty Industry: From “The Top Shelf” to #GetReadyWithMe

In the age of social media, beauty enthusiasts are no longer limited to sneaking glimpses into strangers’ bathroom cabinets at parties. Online platforms like TikTok and Instagram have revolutionized the way we engage with beauty routines and products. The popular Vogue video series “In The Bag” showcases celebrities delving into their bags to share their favorite beauty items, while the hashtag #GetReadyWithMe has generated billions of views on TikTok.

The roots of this trend can be traced back to the interview series “The Top Shelf,” a feature on the Into The Gloss blog. Created Emily Weiss, founder of Glossier, “The Top Shelf” offered a glimpse into the personal beauty routines of models, stylists, and industry insiders. It popularized the concept of “the shelfie,” where individuals accessorized their bathroom shelves with beauty products, turning them into personalized displays.

With the launch of Instagram in 2010, “The Top Shelf” and the rise of social media influenced the beauty industry to create products that were not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing for display. Glossier, Weiss’s multibillion-dollar beauty brand, further embraced this concept inviting big names like Iman and Karlie Kloss to share their beauty secrets on the Into The Gloss blog. The candid nature of these revelations humanized celebrities and allowed for a sense of relatability.

Social media has democratized beauty regimens, transforming them into group activities that foster community engagement. Readers of Into The Gloss started sharing their own tips and affordable alternatives to high-end brands, influencing the industry to shift towards crowdsourced knowledge and personal recommendations. This community-driven approach was not only cost-effective market research for brands but also resonated with consumers who valued tips from friends and peers.

However, as this trend has evolved, it has become increasingly commercialized. Features like #GetReadyWithMe videos often enter into undisclosed partnerships with beauty brands, making it difficult for viewers to discern between genuine recommendations and promotional content. This lack of transparency has eroded the humanizing aspect that drew people to these insights in the first place.

Additionally, the beauty industry faces intense competition from celebrity product lines, and the once-fresh concept of Glossier’s “you but better” approach now feels less unique. Consumers today seek either authentic, unfiltered content or exaggerated, artificial aesthetics.

Ultimately, the success of “The Top Shelf” and shelfies was rooted in the idiosyncratic personal touches that showcased individuality and quirks. In our pursuit of these unique qualities, we must recognize the inherent paradox in trying to purchase them. Authenticity and human connection should be at the core of beauty, not overshadowed the commercial aspects of the industry.

