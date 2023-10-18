Stay Informed with London Travel News on WhatsApp

Stay up to date with the latest London Tube, train, bus, and other travel news conveniently delivered straight to your WhatsApp. Our notification service will provide everything you need to know about London’s transportation system, along with some entertaining Tube trivia to brighten your day.

To access this service, you will need to have WhatsApp installed on your device. Simply click on the provided link and select ‘join community’ to sign up. Rest assured, your identity will remain anonymous as no one will be able to see who is part of the community, and only the MyLondon team can send messages.

Once subscribed, you will receive messages like the following:

“We’ll help you navigate around London during those inconvenient weekend closures.”

In addition to keeping you informed, we also offer special offers, promotions, and advertisements from both MyLondon and our partners. However, if you find this content uninteresting, you can easily unsubscribe clicking on your name at the top of the screen and selecting ‘exit group’. For those curious about our privacy policy, you can find it conveniently located on our website.

Furthermore, if you want to stay connected with us on other social media platforms, MyLondon is available on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, newsletters, and TikTok. We offer 14 specialized newsletters covering various topics, from What’s On in London to London Underground news and trivia, Court & Crime updates, and much more.

Don’t miss out on important travel updates and interesting content. Join our WhatsApp community today clicking here.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: a widely used messaging app for smartphones.

– MyLondon: a news outlet providing information on London news and events.

Sources:

– MyLondon (source article)