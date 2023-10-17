Who is Jordan Gayle from MAFS UK? Get to Know the Groom!

Married at First Sight UK has introduced viewers to the new couples who said ‘I do’ without ever meeting. One of these couples is Jordan and Erica, who quickly hit it off as they joined the experiment midway through the series. As their relationship unfolds on screen, fans are curious to learn more about Jordan and who he is.

Background and Age

Jordan Gayle is a 26-year-old personal trainer from Sheffield, UK. He describes himself as a ‘complete socialite’ who is a big kid at heart. Before entering the show, Jordan expressed newfound confidence and a desire to find a life partner who checks all his boxes. His wife Erica is also 25 years old, making them a similar age match.

Instagram and Interests

Jordan actively shares his experiences on Instagram, where he goes the handle @jordanrmgayle. He has gained a considerable following on the platform due to his participation in MAFS UK. On his profile, you can find updates about the show, as well as holiday pictures and fitness updates.

Jordan’s Outlook on Love

In his introduction video for MAFS UK, Jordan described himself as patient, very honest, and romantic when it comes to the little things. He admitted that he hasn’t had the best luck in relationships due to being extremely picky. However, he is now ready to find a lifelong partner through the show.

As the season progresses, viewers can continue to watch Jordan and Erica’s journey unfold on Married at First Sight UK.

Sources:

– MAFS UK: Jordan married Erica in the experiment.

– Picture: E4

Note: The source article does not contain any URLs.