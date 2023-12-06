Create Your Own Ice Cream Creations with the Ninja Creami

Summary: QVC is offering a limited-time deal on the Ninja Creami, a versatile blender that allows you to make various frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, and more. Originally priced at $229, the Ninja Creami is now available for as little as $140. Plus, new QVC shoppers can enjoy an additional $20 discount with the code “HOLIDAY20”. With its easy-to-use features and numerous recipe options, this gadget has become a favorite among TikTokers.

Indulging in ice cream doesn’t have to be limited to warm weather. Thanks to the Ninja Creami, you can now make custom flavors right in the comfort of your own home. This innovative blender is currently on sale at QVC, making it the perfect gift for ice cream lovers.

The Ninja Creami comes with seven “Auto-iQ” programs, allowing you to create a variety of frozen treats. From classic ice cream and sorbet to gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, lite ice cream, and mix-ins, the possibilities are endless. With just a few simple steps, you can transform your desired ingredients into a creamy and delicious concoction.

Reviewers have praised the Ninja Creami for its user-friendly design. Fill the Creami with your chosen ingredients, freeze the pint overnight, and use the machine the next day to churn the mixture into a perfect ice cream texture. In just 90 seconds, you can enjoy a milkshake or any other frozen treat of your choice.

When you purchase the Ninja Creami from QVC, you will receive five 1-pint bowls, five pint lids, and 30 recipes to explore. The container, lids, and paddle are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

With TikTok being a hub for recipe inspiration, the Ninja Creami has gained popularity on the platform. Millions of users have shared and watched recipe videos, showcasing the versatility of the Creami. From protein shakes to copycat fast-food favorites like Oreo McFlurry, there are endless options to experiment with.

If the Ninja Creami isn’t for you this time, don’t worry. You can still use the discount code “HOLIDAY20” for other holiday gifts on QVC. Alternatively, use the code “HOLIDAY” to get $15 off your first order of $35 or more.

Unlock your creativity in the kitchen and treat yourself to homemade ice cream creations with the Ninja Creami. Don’t miss out on this great deal and start satisfying your sweet tooth today!