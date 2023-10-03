The Magic Item for Getting the Most out of Your Paint Can: A Silicone Spatula

If you’ve ever had leftover paint in a can that you didn’t want to waste, there’s a simple solution that will help you collect every drop. The secret weapon? A silicone spatula.

Using a silicone spatula to gather excess paint is a game-changer. By dragging the spatula around the inside of the paint can, you can easily collect any remnants that may have been left behind. The unique design of the spatula allows it to scrape every nook and cranny of the can, ensuring that no paint goes to waste.

If there are any stubborn areas that are hard to reach, don’t worry. You can always tip the paint can or move it around to make it easier for the spatula to collect any leftover paint. Remember to rinse the spatula after each use and continue the process until you have gathered most of the paint in the can.

Once you have collected the leftover paint, you have a few options. You can use it on another project or, if you have a can with the same color, you can add the excess paint to it. This not only saves you money but also ensures that you never have to throw away extra paint again.

The silicone spatula’s success in collecting leftover paint lies in its design. Its streamlined shape and flexibility allow it to easily maneuver across surfaces, making it ideal for reaching those hard-to-access areas. Its material, silicone, is also great for scraping as it is flexible, durable, and easy to clean.

So, the next time you find yourself with a paint can and leftover paint, don’t let it go to waste. Grab a silicone spatula and make the most of every drop.

