Upgrade Your Home Entertainment with the Bose Smart Soundbar 900

TVs have come a long way in terms of picture quality, but often fall short when it comes to delivering immersive sound. If you’re tired of missing out on the full cinematic experience due to lackluster audio, it’s time to consider upgrading to the Bose Smart Soundbar 900. This state-of-the-art soundbar is currently available at a significant discount, making it the perfect time to invest in better sound for your home theater setup.

As of November 9th, you can get the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for just $552.90 on Amazon, marking a massive 38% savings off its regular price of $899. The deal includes a clippable on-page coupon, providing you with a total savings of $346.10. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this top-of-the-line soundbar.

While the sale price is applicable only to the white color option, it’s a small compromise to make for such a great deal. With Dolby Atmos technology, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 creates an immersive, surround sound experience that fills the entire room. You’ll feel like you’re right in the middle of the action, whether you’re watching an action-packed movie or playing a video game.

Controlling the soundbar is a breeze thanks to the included remote, which can be used with HDMI or optical inputs. Additionally, the soundbar offers seamless connectivity via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing you to effortlessly stream your favorite content. Voice controls through Alexa and Google Assistant are also supported, making it even more convenient to operate.

Upgrade your home entertainment setup with the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and enjoy a truly immersive audio experience. Don’t miss out on this all-time low price of $552.90 – your ears will thank you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Atmos is an advanced audio technology that creates a three-dimensional sound experience. It adds overhead speakers or up-firing speakers to create a more immersive soundstage, allowing sound to move around you in a realistic and captivating way.

Source: Dolby.com

Can I use the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with any TV?

Yes, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is compatible with most TVs. It can be connected using HDMI or optical inputs, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of television models.

Does the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 support voice controls?

Yes, the soundbar supports voice controls through popular virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. This enables hands-free operation and easy access to various functions and features.

Source: Bose.com