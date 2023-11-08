New Apple Watch Ultra 2022 Black Friday Sale: Unbeatable Offer

Looking to get your hands on the latest Apple Watch Ultra without breaking the bank? Walmart has announced an irresistible Black Friday deal that promises huge savings on the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra.

Usually priced at $1,099, Walmart is slashing the price a massive $400, bringing the cost down to just $699. This remarkable offer makes it the perfect opportunity for fitness enthusiasts and adventure lovers to own Apple’s cutting-edge smartwatch without the hefty price tag.

Walmart’s Black Friday promotion for the Apple Watch Ultra will be exclusively available online, starting on Wednesday, November 8th, at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The sale is anticipated to generate significant excitement, so make sure to mark your calendars to secure your order promptly.

The 2022 Apple Watch Ultra comes in a variety of stylish band colors, including ‘Orange Alpine,’ ‘Green Alpine,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Yellow/Beige,’ ‘Black/Gray,’ and ‘White Ocean.’ While it is not confirmed whether all band colors will be included in the Black Friday promotion, you can explore the options on Walmart’s website to find the one that suits your style.

With this unbeatable offer, Walmart is giving you a chance to experience the excellence of the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to stay active, track your progress, and indulge in extreme sports with Apple’s remarkable smartwatch.

FAQ:

Q: When does Walmart’s Black Friday promotion for the Apple Watch Ultra start?

A: The promotion will commence on Wednesday, November 8th, at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Q: How much does the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra cost during the Black Friday sale?

A: Walmart is offering a $400 discount, bringing the price down to $699 from the original price of $1,099.

Q: Can I purchase the Apple Watch Ultra in any band color during the promotion?

A: While it is unclear if all band colors will be available, you can browse through the options on Walmart’s website to find out which colors are included in the sale.