PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals: Early Discounts and Bundles

As the holiday season approaches, Sony has unveiled some exciting Black Friday deals for all gaming enthusiasts. The early Black Friday sale includes significant discounts on the latest PS5 console bundles and DualSense controllers. Whether you’re looking to jump into the action with Spider-Man 2 or engage in intense warfare with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Sony has you covered.

PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle

One of the standout deals is the PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle. You can now purchase the bundle for $499.99, which includes the highly acclaimed Spider-Man 2 game that was released just last month. This is a remarkable discount considering the game’s $70 MSRP.

PS5 Call of Duty Black Friday Bundle

Sony also introduces the new slim model with the Call of Duty Black Friday bundle. Starting from November 10, you can get the bundle for $499.99, which includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as a bonus game. Immerse yourself in thrilling battles as you enjoy the smooth performance of your new PS5 console.

DualSense Controllers

Not only are the console bundles on sale, but the popular DualSense controllers have also received attractive discounts. Available for $49.99, you can choose from various colors such as Cobalt Blue, Volcanic Red, Galactic Purple, and Midnight Black. GameStop offers an even greater deal with their click & collect option, lowering the price to $44.99.

Should You Shop Early Black Friday Deals?

With Black Friday becoming a month-long event, it’s natural to wonder if it’s best to wait or take advantage of early deals. In the case of these PlayStation deals, it is highly recommended to seize the opportunity. The free game included in the console bundles alone offers great value, surpassing potential future discounts. As for the DualSense controllers, they are currently at their lowest price and unlikely to drop further. Additionally, with limited stock and high demand, these deals may sell out before the traditional Black Friday week.

So, don’t hesitate to grab these early Black Friday offers and enjoy the excitement of scoring a great deal. Get ready to elevate your gaming experience with the latest PS5 console and controllers!

FAQ

When do these Black Friday deals start?

Some of the PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals are already available, while others will start from November 10. Check your favorite online retailers for specific dates and availability.

How much can I save on the PS5 bundles?

The PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle is currently priced at $499.99, offering a significant discount compared to its original price. The Call of Duty Black Friday bundle also costs $499.99 and includes a bonus game. These deals provide excellent savings for gamers.

Are there any discounts on DualSense controllers?

Yes, DualSense controllers are currently priced at $49.99, providing a reasonable $20-$25 discount depending on the color variant. GameStop’s click & collect option offers an even lower price at $44.99.

Should I wait until Black Friday for better deals?

For these PlayStation deals, it is recommended to take advantage of them now. The value offered the bundles and controller discounts is unlikely to be surpassed future deals. Limited stock and high demand also make it risky to wait for Black Friday itself.

Source: IGN