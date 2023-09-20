Building Real Relationships and Influence on Snapchat for the Peak Shopping Season

The upcoming back-to-school shopping season marks the start of a busy period for brands, where they aim to stand out and build customer loyalty. One platform that offers a unique opportunity to achieve this is Snapchat. With its focus on real relationships and connections, Snapchat provides an environment where brands can have genuine influence.

Snapchat sets itself apart as a place where people can communicate authentically with close friends and family. According to a recent Neuro-Insights study commissioned Snap Inc., 75% of people use Snapchat to interact and connect with their nearest circle. This creates a space where users are more open to sharing their thoughts and experiences.

Snapchatters also see their friends as influential figures. Research shows that three out of four Snapchatters consider Snapchat the best platform for shopping with friends and sharing their purchases. Furthermore, 91% of Snapchatters trust recommendations from friends and family when it comes to information about brands and services.

By tapping into this positive and influential environment, brands can connect with consumers in a meaningful way. Fintan Gillespie, director of large client solutions at Snap Inc., suggests that brands can earn trust and engagement providing inspiration and creativity. Using a combination of video and augmented reality (AR) formats in ads has been proven to increase purchase intent 42%.

As the peak shopping season approaches, Snapchat becomes even more powerful. With the flurry of planning, exploring, gift-giving, and reflecting that occurs at the end of the year, moments of sharing, inspiration, and influence are in hyperdrive. This presents an opportunity for brands to stand out from the crowd and drive results.

In summary, Snapchat offers a platform where real relationships and influence thrive. Brands that embrace these aspects can connect with consumers on a more personal level and position themselves as valued brands. With the right approach, they can leverage Snapchat’s power during the busiest shopping season and leave a lasting impact.

Sources:

– Neuro-Insights study commissioned Snap Inc.