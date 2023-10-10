Building Real Relationships and Influence on Snapchat: A Strategy for the Peak Shopping Season

The annual challenge for brands to stand out during the peak shopping season is approaching. To find their point of difference, brands can embrace real relationships and influence built on Snapchat. This social media platform has created a unique position as a place where people can communicate authentically without the pressure of appearing popular or perfect.

Snapchat is known as the “antidote to social media,” and a recent Neuro-Insights study commissioned Snap Inc reveals that 75% of people use Snapchat to interact and connect with their closest circle. These genuine relationships foster an environment where users are more likely to share their thoughts and experiences, providing brands with a unique opportunity to have real influence.

Snapchatters view their friends as powerful influencers. According to the study, three in four Snapchatters believe that Snapchat is the best way to shop with friends and share what they bought. Additionally, 91% of Snapchatters trust recommendations from friends and family as a source of information about brands and services. This trust and positive mindset make Snapchatters more likely to pay attention and engage with what they see on the platform.

Brands can tap into these real relationships on Snapchat providing inspiration and creativity to create emotional ties with consumers. By offering tools for creating and capturing memories, brands can become valued partners in the journey of Snapchatters. Ads on Snapchat that utilize a combination of video and augmented reality (AR) formats have been proven to increase upper to mid-funnel results, as well as generate a 42% higher lift in purchase intent.

During the peak shopping season, these real moments of sharing, inspiration, and influence are amplified. The flurry of planning, exploring, gift-giving, and reflecting that occurs at the end of the year creates a hyperdrive of engagement on Snapchat. Brands that leverage this platform can have real influence, stand out from the crowd, and drive results during the busiest shopping season of the year.

