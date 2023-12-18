The Dangers of Reliance on Generative AI for News

A recent study conducted AI Forensics and AlgorithmWatch has revealed concerning findings about the accuracy of Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot, now called Microsoft Copilot, in providing election information. According to the study, the chatbot got election information wrong one third of the time, raising concerns about the potential for confusion and misinformation surrounding future elections if AI chatbots like these are integrated into everyday products.

This study reinforces the growing concerns about the dangers of relying on generative AI for news. As technology giants such as Microsoft and others aim to incorporate AI chatbots into various platforms, including internet search, there is a risk that misinformation and confusion may be amplified.

The findings of the study also highlight the broader issue of the impending convergence of generative AI and social media, particularly its impact on political campaigning, social media dynamics, and combating election misinformation. With over 40 national elections scheduled for the upcoming year, it is crucial to address the potential risks that generative AI poses to the accuracy and reliability of information.

In response to these concerns, industry experts, including former Google boss Eric Schmidt, have called for urgent action to be taken both social media platforms and regulators. Schmidt advocates for a paradigm shift in the approach of social media companies, emphasizing the need to regain user trust and safeguard democracy.

One important aspect highlighted Schmidt is the issue of provenance information. Providing users with transparent information about the sources and origins of content can help combat the spread of misinformation and increase trust among users.

As we enter the new year, it is crucial for social media platforms and regulators to address the challenges posed generative AI and its potential impact on the spread of misinformation. The accurate dissemination of reliable information is essential for the functioning of democratic processes and the preservation of public trust.