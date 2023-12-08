Exciting Holiday Celebrations Await PlayStation Gamers!

Get ready to kick off your holiday season with a month full of activities exclusively designed for the PlayStation community. From December 5, 2023, to January 5, 2024, PlayStation is bringing you the Season of Play, filled with incredible opportunities to engage, compete, and win amazing prizes. Whether you’re a PlayStation Plus member or not, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

New Avatars for PS5 and PS4

No PlayStation Plus membership is required to redeem your voucher code for new avatars on your PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. These avatars are inspired popular PlayStation Plus titles such as Ghost of Tsushima, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Visit the PlayStation Plus website or the Season of Play page on your console to get your voucher code and unlock your new avatars from December 5, 2023, to January 5, 2024.

Discounts on PlayStation Gear

Don’t miss out on a chance to save 15% on official PlayStation Gear between December 5, 2023, and January 5, 2024. Simply use the promo code SEASONOFPLAY15 when purchasing gear from gear.playstation.com. Stock up on stylish and exclusive PlayStation merchandise to show off your gaming passion.

Win a PS5 Console & 12 Months of PlayStation Plus

Imagine winning a brand-new PS5 console and a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe. From December 19, 2023, to January 5, 2024, PlayStation is giving you the opportunity to enter a competition to win these exceptional prizes. Visit the PlayStation Plus website, answer five questions about the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, and stand a chance to win big. Participating regions include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and many more.

Free Online Multiplayer Weekend

Calling all gamers! On December 9 and 10, 2023, PlayStation is hosting a free online multiplayer weekend. No PlayStation Plus membership is required during this time, allowing you to join the gaming community and enjoy online multiplayer games with friends and fellow players.

PlayStation Tournaments

For PlayStation Plus members, PlayStation Tournaments are the perfect opportunity to showcase your skills and compete against others on popular titles like NBA 2K24 and Madden NFL 24. From December 12 to December 17, 2023, these tournaments will be taking place, offering you a chance to win a PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe membership. Don’t miss out on the excitement and visit the official site for more information.

PlayStation Stars Campaign

If you’re a PlayStation Plus member, you can earn 50 bonus points on PlayStation Stars playing the December PlayStation Plus Monthly Games, including LEGO 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable. Additionally, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Stars members can earn points through eligible purchases on the PlayStation Store.

Sony Pictures Benefits for PlayStation Plus Members

As a PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe member, you have access to Sony Pictures Core, where you can buy or rent up to 2,000 movies directly from your console. Starting from December 5th, select content from Crunchyroll will also be added to the catalog, expanding your streaming options. Keep an eye out for weekly movie discounts exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.

The PlayStation Plus Season of Play promises an unforgettable holiday experience for gamers worldwide. Don’t miss out on the festivities and make the most of this incredible opportunity to engage with the PlayStation community. Happy holidays and happy gaming!