Netflix is a Joke Fest: Get Ready to Laugh in Los Angeles!

Attention comedy fans! Get ready for a side-splitting extravaganza as Netflix is a Joke Fest returns to Los Angeles next year. With over 300 shows at more than 35 venues, this festival is a comedy lover’s dream come true. Prepare to laugh until your cheeks hurt as some of the biggest names in comedy take the stage.

From May 2-12th, Los Angeles will be buzzing with laughter as iconic venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Kia Forum, The Greek Theatre, and Troubadour host performances the likes of Anthony Jeselnik, Leslie Jones, Seth Rogen, Tim Robinson, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Katt Williams, and Mike Birbiglia. The lineup is stacked with talent that guarantees a night full of laughs.

But that’s not all! This year, Netflix is a Joke Fest introduces a brand-new attraction called Outside Joke. Located next to the Hollywood Palladium, this outdoor entertainment and comedy space will be a hub for attendees and performers alike. Enjoy live stand-up sets, game shows, lawn games, and more in this exciting addition to the festival.

Tickets for Netflix is a Joke Fest go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 15th at 10am PST. But if you can’t wait, there is a promoter presale starting on Thursday, December 14th at 10am PST. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your spot at the funniest festival of the year.

To participate in the presale, visit Ticketmaster and login to your account at least 15 minutes ahead of the sale time. Make sure to add your billing information beforehand to ensure a quick checkout process. Remember to remain in the digital queue and only use one browser window to avoid any errors.

If tickets sell out, don’t worry! You still have options. Online resellers like VividSeats and StubHub offer tickets with a 100% Guarantee. You can also check Ticketmaster’s resell program for any available tickets. And don’t forget, more standard tickets may be released 1-3 days leading up to the show date, so set those calendar notifications!

Mark your calendars for Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles from May 2-12th. Get ready to laugh your heart out as comedy’s biggest stars grace the stage and bring the house down with their hilarious performances. This is an event you don’t want to miss!