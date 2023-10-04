A Therapist’s Guide to Overcoming the Past

Therapist Jason VanRuler has gained a significant following on Instagram after sharing videos about healthy relationships. Eager to make mental health advice more accessible, he decided to expand his reach even further writing a book entitled “Get Past Your Past,” set to launch next week.

VanRuler’s Instagram journey began with humble beginnings, with his videos initially receiving little attention. However, his perseverance paid off, and he now boasts more than 138,000 followers. Drawing on his experience working with therapy clients in Sioux Falls over the past ten years, VanRuler shares invaluable tips and advice on his Instagram page.

Recognizing patterns from his work with clients, VanRuler decided to compile his insights into a book. “Get Past Your Past” focuses on helping individuals overcome the lingering effects of their personal histories. Whether someone has had a positive or challenging upbringing, VanRuler believes that everyone has a past event that continues to impact them today.

In his book, VanRuler provides practical steps for readers to address and transform their past experiences. By empowering individuals to confront their pasts and make positive changes, he aims to guide readers toward personal growth and fulfillment.

VanRuler’s book, set to be released on October 10th, addresses the universal struggle of dealing with difficult experiences. By encouraging readers to harness the power of their past rather than allowing it to hinder their progress, VanRuler aims to inspire positive transformation.

