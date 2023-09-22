Get Paid $2,500 to Binge-Watch Netflix Shows

Online ranking service ‘onlinecasinos.com’ is searching for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix and they are willing to pay $2,500 to the lucky individual who lands the gig. If you love binge-watching popular shows like “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” and “Wednesday,” then this opportunity is perfect for you.

The job entails identifying the most binge-worthy show on the streaming platform. The winner of the contest will need to rate each TV series out of ten based on several criteria. These criteria include the “bingeability” rating, which measures the likelihood of a viewer watching more than one episode in each sitting. The “distractability” rating assesses how often the viewer finds themselves distracted while watching the show. The “snoozability” rating measures the likelihood that the show will make the viewer fall asleep. The “take two” rating gauges the likelihood that the viewer would re-watch the series. Lastly, the “grand finale” rating evaluates how impressed the viewer was with the season finale.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply for this opportunity, and applications must be submitted Monday, September 25th, which coincides with National Binge Day. If you’re interested in taking part in this paid binge-watching experience, you can submit your application clicking here.

This unique contest offers a chance for enthusiastic TV lovers to earn money while enjoying their favorite shows. So, if you’re passionate about binge-watching and want to turn your couch potato tendencies into a rewarding opportunity, this contest might be the perfect fit for you.

