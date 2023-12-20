The Kitchen: A Gripping Vision of a Dystopian London

Summary: The Kitchen, directed Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, offers a haunting glimpse into a dystopian version of London where social housing has been eliminated. In this chilling sci-fi thriller, the film follows Izi and 12-year-old Benji as they navigate a system rigged against them in the last remaining community called The Kitchen. As the gap between the rich and the poor widens, their unlikely friendship becomes a powerful force challenging the status quo.

The first trailer for The Kitchen provides a sneak peek into this futuristic London, reminiscent of the iconic Blade Runner. With its stunning visuals and thought-provoking narrative, the film captivates viewers, creating an unsettling atmosphere that hits close to home.

Early reviews of The Kitchen, following its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, have been overwhelmingly positive. Rotten Tomatoes currently rates the movie at 83% based on 18 reviews. Total Film awards it four stars, praising its “startling vision of the future” and its ability to reflect the troubling realities of our present society through its affecting human story.

Featuring a talented cast including Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Hope Ikpoku Jr, Ian Wright, BackRoad Gee, Cristale, Teija Kabs, and Demmy Ladipo, The Kitchen promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Prepare to be transported into a world where societal divisions have been pushed to the extreme. The Kitchen will open in select theaters on January 12, followed its release on Netflix on January 19. Don’t miss out on what is being hailed as one of the must-watch films of the year.

