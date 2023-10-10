Join the Northumberland WhatsApp Community for all the Latest News and Updates

Welcome to the Northumberland WhatsApp community, the ultimate source for all the latest news and updates in the Northumberland area. Whether you live in Northumberland, work there, or simply have an interest in the county, this dedicated community is the place to be.

By joining our community, you will receive regular updates on breaking news, traffic and travel information, updates on environmental issues, and details about events taking place in the region. From the stunning landscapes of Berwick in the North to the coastal town of Blyth in the South, from the beauty of the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in the East to the breathtaking Dark Skies in the West, we have all corners of Northumberland covered.

To join our community, simply click on the provided link and select “Join Chat.” Alternatively, you can scan the QR code provided below. However, please note that you must have WhatsApp downloaded on your phone to be able to join.

Rest assured, your privacy is important to us. No one will be able to see who is receiving our broadcasts, and only the ChronicleLive team will have the ability to send messages. Additionally, as a community member, you may receive special offers, promotions, and advertisements from us and our partners.

If at any point you wish to leave our community, simply click on the group name at the top of your screen and choose “Exit Group.” For further information on how we handle your data, please refer to our Privacy Notice.

We are excited to welcome you to our Northumberland WhatsApp community! Stay informed and connected with everything happening in this beautiful county joining us today.



Definitions:



WhatsApp: a popular messaging app that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share various types of media.



QR code: a matrix barcode that can be scanned a smartphone or QR code reader to quickly access information or join a particular online platform.



Sources: None