Unlocking the Secrets of Netflix: Enhancing Your Streaming Experience

Netflix is not just a platform for binge-watching your favorite shows and movies. Behind its user-friendly interface lies a treasure trove of hidden features and tools that can enhance your streaming experience. From finding Netflix Originals to controlling your video with keyboard shortcuts, these lesser-known features will revolutionize the way you enjoy your favorite content.

Easily Find Netflix Originals

Tired of searching for Netflix Originals? Well, you don’t have to anymore. With a simple search term, you can uncover all the original movies and series ever released Netflix. Just type “Netflix” in the search bar of the Netflix app, and voila! Every Netflix Original at your fingertips. You can even find Netflix’s interactive specials typing “interactive” in the search box. Discover a whole new level of immersive entertainment where you can decide what happens in the next scene.

Discover Hidden Codes for Genres

Did you know that there are secret codes for subcategories in Netflix? These hidden codes can help you find content in specific genres, making your browsing experience more tailored to your preferences. By using special codes in your web browser, you can easily narrow down your search for anime, holiday content, action and adventure, musicals, and more. Simply type “netflix.com/browse/genre/” followed the magic digits, and unlock a world of movies and shows that align with your interests.

Delete Embarrassing Binges

We’ve all had those guilty pleasure binges that we’d rather not have in our viewing history. Thankfully, Netflix allows you to delete your watch history and remove any trace of those embarrassing moments. By clearing your watch history, you not only eliminate the chance of future shame but also improve the accuracy of Netflix’s recommendations. So, head to your Account page, locate the Profile & Parental Controls section, and click on Viewing activity to delete any unwanted records.

Control Your Video with Keyboard Shortcuts

Watching Netflix on your computer? Say goodbye to your mouse and embrace the convenience of keyboard shortcuts. These shortcuts allow you to pause, rewind, control volume, and skip intros with a few simple keystrokes. For example, pressing the spacebar or enter key toggles pause and play, while the right or left arrow keys skip ahead or back 10 seconds. Discover the full list of keyboard shortcuts and revolutionize the way you interact with Netflix.

Enhance Accessibility with Audio Description

Netflix also offers an often-overlooked feature called Audio Description, which is invaluable for viewers with disabilities. When activated, Audio Description provides a voice-over that describes the on-screen action, including facial expressions, clothing, scenery, and physical movements. It has even been enhanced to provide detailed descriptors for physical identifiers. Most of Netflix’s originals have Audio Description available, making the platform more inclusive and accessible for all viewers.

FAQ

How can I find Netflix Originals?

You can easily find Netflix Originals searching for “Netflix” in the Netflix app’s search bar.

Are there hidden codes for Netflix genres?

Yes, there are hidden codes that can unlock specific genres in Netflix. Simply use the special codes in your web browser to narrow down your search.

How do I delete my watch history on Netflix?

To delete your watch history, go to your Account page, click on the Profile & Parental Controls section, and select Viewing activity. From there, you can delete any unwanted records.

Are there keyboard shortcuts for controlling videos on Netflix?

Yes, Netflix provides keyboard shortcuts that allow you to pause, rewind, control volume, and skip intros. These shortcuts can enhance your viewing experience when watching Netflix on your computer.

What is Audio Description on Netflix?

Audio Description is a feature on Netflix that provides a voice-over describing the on-screen action. It is particularly beneficial for viewers with disabilities and enhances the accessibility of Netflix’s content.