Get Meghan Markle’s Sleek Style for Less

Meghan Markle, the epitome of refined glamour, showed off her impeccable sense of style at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala. The Duchess of Sussex donned a custom-made white Louis Vuitton dress that featured a chic bardot neckline and a slightly pleated skirt. She paired the dress with elegant black Louis Vuitton heels, a Givenchy satin clutch bag, and stunning drop earrings.

To add an extra touch of sparkle to her ensemble, Meghan accessorized with an emerald-cut aquamarine ring, believed to be worth around $90,000, which was a tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. While her designer dress was rumored to cost £10,000, we have found a way for you to recreate Meghan’s sophisticated look for a fraction of the price.

For a similar style, we recommend an off-the-shoulder dress available on ASOS. This sleek and simple midi dress captures Meghan’s elegant aesthetic perfectly. It comes in a winter white shade and features a slight variation on the neckline, giving it a unique twist on the classic off-the-shoulder style. The dress also boasts slightly flared sleeves, adding a touch of flair and sophistication.

The ASOS dress is not only budget-friendly but also versatile. It is available in black as well, making it a great choice for any special occasion during this season. It caters to a range of sizes, from four to 18, and is priced at just €34.99.

Steal Meghan Markle’s refined style without breaking the bank opting for this affordable ASOS dress. With its sleek silhouette and timeless appeal, you can channel the Duchess’s impeccable fashion sense while saving thousands of dollars.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where can I find the dress that Meghan Markle wore at the Ripple of Hope Gala?

A: Meghan wore a custom-made white Louis Vuitton dress, but you can recreate a similar look with an off-the-shoulder dress available on ASOS.

Q: How much does the ASOS dress cost?

A: The ASOS dress is priced at €34.99, providing a budget-friendly option for those looking to emulate Meghan’s style.

Q: Are there different color options available for the ASOS dress?

A: Yes, the ASOS dress is available in winter white as well as black, offering versatility for various occasions.

Q: What sizes does the ASOS dress come in?

A: The dress runs in sizes four to 18, ensuring a size range that accommodates different body types.