Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Wows with NBA-Inspired Trick Shot

Liverpool’s talented right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has caught the attention of the NBA with an impressive trick shot during a training session. The 24-year-old Englishman has established himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in the sport, with 16 goals and 73 assists in 216 games across competitions.

In the previous season, Alexander-Arnold contributed four goals and 10 assists in 47 games as Liverpool finished without a trophy. Despite this, he has continued to be a solid performer for his team. This season, he has already provided an assist in four league games.

The trick shot showcased Alexander-Arnold’s versatility and skill, as he successfully kicked a basketball into the rim. The young full-back appeared amazed his own ability and even captioned his Instagram story with the words, “Get me in the NBA league.”

Liverpool has been enjoying a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign, winning all six of their recent games across competitions. In the Premier League, they secured a 3-1 victory against West Ham United, placing themselves just two points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Following their EFL Cup opener against Leicester City, Liverpool will face Tottenham Hotspur in an anticipated Premier League clash. They will then host Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League. With Alexander-Arnold’s impressive form and skill on display, it is clear that he continues to play a crucial role for his team’s success.

