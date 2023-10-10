Get a Free Month of ITVX Premium with Roku Streaming Devices

Roku streaming devices have partnered with ITVX Premium to offer a free 30-day trial of their subscription service. This trial is available to anyone who owns or wants to purchase a Roku Streaming Stick or one of their brand-new smart TVs.

ITVX is a free streaming service that offers live and on-demand content from ITV, including shows like the Rugby World Cup and Big Brother, as well as classic boxsets and blockbuster films. ITVX Premium is a paid subscription service that provides ad-free streaming, the ability to download shows to your mobile device, and access to exclusive content from BritBox and more.

Normally, ITVX Premium costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 for the year, but Roku users can enjoy the first month for free. To take advantage of this offer, you need to own a Roku Streaming Stick or smart TV and activate it between October 4th, 2023, and January 31st, 2024. Then, sign up for ITVX Premium on your Roku device and redeem your 30-day free trial before February 8th, 2024. Keep in mind that the subscription will automatically renew after the trial period, so you’ll need to provide your bank details during the sign-up process.

You can purchase a Roku Streaming Stick or one of their smart TVs from various retailers, including Currys. The Streaming Stick starts at £19.99, while the smart TVs range in size from 24 to 43 inches, with prices starting at £169.99. These devices offer a range of streaming services, a customizable home screen, voice control remote, and superior HDR10 picture quality.

If you’re looking to enhance your viewing experience and enjoy ad-free streaming with ITVX Premium, the partnership between Roku and ITV has made it easier than ever to do so. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to try it for free!

Definitions:

ITVX: A free streaming service that offers live and on-demand content from ITV.

A free streaming service that offers live and on-demand content from ITV. ITVX Premium: A paid subscription service that provides ad-free streaming, the ability to download shows, and exclusive content.

A paid subscription service that provides ad-free streaming, the ability to download shows, and exclusive content. Roku Streaming Stick: A device that allows you to stream content from various streaming services.

A device that allows you to stream content from various streaming services. Smart TV: A television that can connect to the internet and offers streaming services and other interactive features.

Sources:

– No URLs provided in the original article