IOL Launches WhatsApp Channel for Latest News and Updates

IOL, one of the leading news platforms in South Africa, has launched a WhatsApp Channel to provide their users with the latest news and multimedia updates. By simply following a link and clicking “follow” in the top right-hand corner, users can now have easy access to breaking news, lifestyle, entertainment, sports, business, and motoring content right on their phones.

The introduction of the WhatsApp Channel allows IOL’s users to quickly share news with their friends on WhatsApp, further enhancing the accessibility and convenience of staying informed. With South Africans spending an average of nearly four hours a day on WhatsApp, it is the most widely-used social media and chat platform in the country.

Lance Witten, the Editor-in-Chief of IOL, explained the motivation behind launching the WhatsApp Channel. He stated, “IOL is always on the cutting edge of innovation, and we’re always looking for new ways to reach and interact with our audiences.” By being present on platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok, and Facebook, IOL aims to build communities and connect with their audiences, creating touchpoints to engage with their content and brand.

With the launch of the WhatsApp Channel, IOL continues its commitment to providing the latest news and information to its users, ensuring that they never miss a beat in the rapidly evolving world around them. By embracing the widely popular WhatsApp platform, IOL is able to meet their users where they are and deliver the news directly to their fingertips.

Sources:

– IOL Editor-in-Chief, Lance Witten