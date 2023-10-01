The Top 10 Spookiest Subreddits for Horror Lovers

If you’re a horror enthusiast looking for some unsettling tales, Reddit is the place to be. From creepy encounters to supernatural experiences, there are various subreddits that offer free and chilling content. Here are the top 10 spookiest subreddits that will keep you up at night.

1. Let’s Not Meet: This subreddit features real-life encounters that are deeply unsettling. From encounters with overly friendly strangers to questionable cryptid sightings, Let’s Not Meet has a wide range of creepy stories that will make you grateful you’re safe at home.

2. The Official SCP sub: Dedicated to the Secure, Contain, Protect Project, this subreddit delves into a secret world where various organizations rush to find and contain anomalous objects or creatures called SCPs. Whether silly or genuinely scary, the SCP community offers something for every horror lover.

3. Thalassophobia: If deep water gives you chills, r/Thalassophobia is the subreddit for you. Filled with photos and videos of the sea and other natural bodies of water, this community will make you appreciate the safety of dry land.

4. Creepypasta: Creepypasta is a subreddit dedicated to horror stories that originated as digital chain letters. These urban legend-style horror shorts will captivate you, some goosebump-inducing and others unforgettable classics.

5. The Backrooms: Starting with a single eerie photo, The Backrooms has evolved into a sprawling horror project that combines roleplay, unsettling memes, and genuinely disturbing content. Prepare to lose track of time while scrolling through this subreddit.

6. Paranormal: This subreddit serves as a platform for users to share their real-life supernatural experiences, paranormal evidence, and engage in discussions about the supernatural. You’ll find a collection of interesting and spooky stories without any right-wing conspiracy theories.

7. No Sleep: As one of the largest horror subreddits, r/NoSleep offers a variety of stories that are perfect for scaring yourself or finding something that will stick with you long after reading. Some may not be winners, but the overall quality is above average.

8. Two Sentence Horror Stories: Using a literary constraint, this subreddit presents unsettling stories created in just two sentences. With a high proportion of entertaining posts, it’s the ideal subreddit for when you’re short on time but crave a quick dose of fear.

9. Humanoid Encounters: Discover encounters with uncanny creatures that may or may not be human on this subreddit. From cryptids to mysterious beings, you’ll find intriguing stories and discussions without encountering conspiracy theories.

10. Ask Reddit: Though not solely dedicated to scary stories, r/AskReddit is a treasure trove of creepy encounters and ghost stories. Just use the search function, and you’ll come across amazing collections of allegedly true spooky experiences.

Whether you enjoy true stories or fictional horror, these subreddits will satisfy your cravings for all things spooky. So, get ready to lose yourself in the world of Reddit’s horror communities and prepare for some sleepless nights.

