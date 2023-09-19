Get 50% Off an Annual Subscription to Paramount+ for Football Season

Football season is just around the corner, and if you want to catch all the live games, Paramount+ has a great offer for you. They are currently offering a 50% discount on their annual subscription plans to kick off the upcoming NFL and college football season. But hurry, this offer ends tomorrow!

To take advantage of this deal, all you have to do is sign up for and subscribe to Paramount+ September 20 using the promo code: FALL. This drops the subscription fee to as low as $2.50 per month when you factor in the savings across 12 months.

As the streaming home of CBS, Paramount+ is the perfect option for sports fans who want to optimize their viewing experience during the football season. You’ll be able to stream pivotal games featuring the SEC and Big Ten in college football, as well as hard-hitting contests during the NFL on CBS.

With a full schedule of NFL games throughout the 2023 season, you can check out the complete lineup of NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ before subscribing. Don’t miss out on exciting matchups like Ohio State vs. Indiana kicking off the Big Ten on September 2, or the reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs taking on South Carolina on September 16.

Paramount+ offers two subscription plans. The Essential plan is priced at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, and it gives you access to NFL on CBS, college football, tens of thousands of episodes and movies with limited ads, top soccer content like the Champions League, and 24/7 live news with CBS News. After applying the FALL promo code, an annual subscription to the Essential plan is only $29.99 for the first year.

If you want to take your Paramount+ experience to the next level, you can upgrade to the Paramount+ SHOWTIME plan for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. This plan includes everything in the Essential plan but with no ads except for live TV and select shows. You can also stream the latest shows and more live on your local CBS station, catch the latest SHOWTIME originals, movies, and sports live or on demand, and even download shows to your mobile device for offline viewing. By using the promo code FALL, you can get the Paramount+ SHOWTIME plan for only $59.99 for the first year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to save big on your Paramount+ subscription and enjoy all the football action this season. Sign up today and start streaming your favorite teams!

Sources: Paramount+ NFL and college football season offer