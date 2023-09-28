TechCentral Launches WhatsApp Channel for Breaking News

TechCentral, South Africa’s leading business-focused technology publication, has introduced a new channel on WhatsApp to provide its readers with breaking news updates. WhatsApp Channels, launched Meta Platforms, enable users to follow their preferred sources in a private manner.

WhatsApp Channels function as a one-way broadcast tool, allowing admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls to channel subscribers. While channels are not end-to-end encrypted, they are designed to be public default. However, member phone numbers and names remain private unless already saved in users’ contacts.

To subscribe to TechCentral’s Breaking News channel on WhatsApp, users need to ensure that they have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on their devices. On desktop, they can update visiting the app store or the WhatsApp website. On mobile, they can check the Google Play store for Android or the App Store for iPhone.

To join the TechCentral Breaking News channel, users can click on the provided link and tap to join when prompted. By default, the channel is muted, so users need to unmute it accessing the bell icon. The latest news updates from TechCentral will appear under the Updates tab in WhatsApp.

Users have the freedom to leave the channel at any time and can share the channel link with their friends and colleagues in the tech industry or anyone interested in TechCentral’s articles.

TechCentral expresses gratitude to its readers for choosing it as their trusted source of technology news. Additionally, readers can also subscribe to the publication’s free daily newsletter for further updates.

