The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is Still on Sale Post-Prime Day 2 at a 54% Discount

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is still available at a discounted price after the Prime Day 2 sales. Currently, you can purchase the streaming device for just $22.99, which is a discount of $27 from its original price of $49.99. This is the lowest price the Fire TV Stick 4K has been offered at.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is part of the Fire TV line of streaming devices and is considered to be the most powerful streaming dongle available. It supports full 4K streaming with features like Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10+. It is powered a 1.7GHz quad-core processor, providing a reliable and smooth streaming experience.

In a review Jake Krol from Mashable, the Fire TV Stick 4K was praised for its excellent performance and features. Krol described it as “the best streaming dongle, period” and particularly highlighted the device’s 4K support and the included remote with Alexa integration, Bluetooth, and IR control.

Now is a great time to take advantage of this deal, especially with the return of popular fall TV series. However, it is uncertain how long this discounted price will be available after the Prime Day sales, so it is recommended to make your purchase soon.

