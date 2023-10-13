This weekend, Lenawee County in Michigan is set to host two of its most popular festivals, Tecumseh’s Appleumpkin and Kapnick Orchards’ Apple Festival. These festivals have been recognized with various awards and continue to draw in large crowds each year.

Appleumpkin, now in its 29th year, is expected to be the biggest yet, with over 315 registered vendors filling up downtown Tecumseh. These vendors include general vendors, nonprofit organizations, and around 150 arts and craft vendors. There will also be various events and activities throughout the weekend, such as an antique tractor show and a classic car meet. However, some outdoor events may be postponed or canceled depending on the weather.

The Kelly Carter and Thomas Leffler Memorial Scholarship 5K Run will kick off the festival on Saturday. This annual fundraiser supports scholarships for students pursuing degrees in physical therapy, occupational therapy, or athletic training. Additionally, festival-goers can enjoy carnival rides, helicopter rides, monster truck rides, and inflatables. There will also be three live entertainment stages featuring multiple performances each day.

Of course, no festival is complete without food, and Appleumpkin will have plenty of options available. In addition to the local restaurants and businesses in downtown Tecumseh, there will be over 30 food vendors serving a variety of cuisine, from traditional fair food to unique and novelty foods.

The Apple Festival at Kapnick Orchards has been a staple event in Lenawee County for over four decades. The orchard, which has been a family business since 1958, offers a wide range of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and other goodies. During the festival, visitors can enjoy freshly picked apples, apple cider, doughnuts, and participate in activities such as school tours and wagon rides. The festival also features arts and crafts, entertainment, and food vendors.

To make it convenient for festival-goers, there will be a free shuttle service running between Appleumpkin and Kapnick Orchards’ Apple Festival. This allows attendees to experience both events and enjoy everything these festivals have to offer.

Overall, Tecumseh’s Appleumpkin and Kapnick Orchards’ Apple Festival promise a weekend filled with entertainment, delicious food, and vibrant fall festivities. Whether you’re in the mood for crafts, live performances, or simply want to indulge in some apple-themed treats, these festivals have something for everyone.

