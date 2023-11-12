Looking for an Affordable iPad? Consider a Refurbished iPad Air

If you’re in the market for an iPad but don’t want to break the bank, you might want to consider a refurbished iPad Air. For a limited time, you can get one on sale for just $119.97, a significant discount from its original price of $499. This means you can save a whopping 76% on this versatile device.

A refurbished iPad Air is a pre-owned device that has been thoroughly cleaned, tested, and restored to its full functionality. While it may have some minor cosmetic flaws such as scuffs or scratches, these can easily be covered up with the included black case. Additionally, purchasing a refurbished device not only helps you save money but also has environmental benefits giving a second life to a perfectly usable device.

The iPad Air is still an impressive model despite being refurbished. It features a 9.7-inch Retina display, 16GB of storage, an Apple A7 chip with 1GB of RAM, 5MP rear and HD front-facing cameras, and up to ten hours of battery life. However, it can only update to iOS 12 and does not support the latest iPadOS. Nonetheless, this model is suitable for various purposes such as gaming, e-reading, note-taking, or digital art.

Whether you’re buying a gift for a loved one or treating yourself, the affordability of this refurbished iPad Air makes it a far more realistic option compared to purchasing directly from Apple. Don’t miss out on this deal, as it is available until November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon or promotion code is required to take advantage of this offer.

FAQ:

Q: What is a refurbished iPad?

A: A refurbished iPad is a pre-owned device that has been cleaned, tested, and restored to its original functionality.

Q: Are there any cosmetic flaws on the refurbished iPad Air?

A: Yes, the refurbished iPad Air may have some minor scuffs or scratches on the body, but these can be covered with the included black case.

Q: Can the refurbished iPad Air be updated to the latest iPadOS?

A: No, the refurbished iPad Air can only update to iOS 12 and does not support the latest iPadOS.

Q: How long is the sale for the refurbished iPad Air?

A: The sale for the refurbished iPad Air is available until November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Q: Do I need a coupon or promotion code to purchase the refurbished iPad Air on sale?

A: No, you do not need a coupon or promotion code to take advantage of the offer.