New Console Deals for Black Friday 2023: Get a Free $75 Dell Gift Card

Looking for the perfect console deal this Black Friday? Look no further than Dell, which is offering some amazing offers, including a Nintendo Switch OLED deal. And the best part? You’ll receive a free $75 Dell gift card with the purchase of the Switch OLED with white Joy-Cons.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is packed with several notable upgrades compared to the regular Switch. The OLED display provides a more vibrant and immersive visual experience, while the improved battery life ensures that you can play your favorite games for longer periods. Additionally, the wider dock, equipped with an ethernet port, allows for a more stable online gaming experience. And let’s not forget the better kickstand, which provides enhanced comfort during tabletop gaming sessions.

With the free $75 Dell gift card, you have the perfect opportunity to further enhance your gaming setup. Consider investing in a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is a must-have accessory for every Switch owner. And the best part? It’s essentially free with the purchase of the Switch OLED.

But wait, there’s more! Dell also offers a wide selection of Switch games, PlayStation 5 games and accessories (including the DualSense controller for $50), and Xbox games and accessories. If you’re in the market for an Xbox, Dell’s incredible console deal brings the Xbox Series X down to just $450 and includes a $75 gift card.

While Dell’s Switch OLED deal is certainly enticing, you might also want to explore other options this holiday season. For Super Mario fans, the recently released Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED is worth considering. It arrived on October 6 and is accompanied a range of holiday bundles, such as the Mario Kart Switch bundle and two Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite bundles. Furthermore, Nintendo is set to release a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch OLED bundle for $350 on November 19.

No matter your preferences, Dell has you covered with their outstanding console offers this Black Friday. So don’t miss out on the opportunity to snag a free $75 Dell gift card and elevate your gaming experience. Be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch buying guide for more information on bundles and our roundup of the best early Black Friday Switch deals for even more gaming bargains.

