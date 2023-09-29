Sling TV Offers 50% Off First Month to New Subscribers

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that provides a budget-friendly alternative to cable TV. For a limited time, new subscribers can take advantage of a special offer from Sling TV and get 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service.

Sling TV is accessible on various streaming-enabled devices, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs, and tablets. It offers two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package and the news-focused Blue package, which can also be bundled together. The Sling Blue package includes NFL Network and local channels like ABC, FOX, and NBC in most areas, making it suitable for watching NFL games, including Sunday Night Football. Additionally, many NCAA games are broadcast on local channels, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network. To ensure access to all these channels, it is recommended to sign up for the Sling TV Orange + Blue package, which is currently discounted to $30 for the first month.

The Sling Orange package offers access to 31 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. With the current deal, new subscribers can get their first month for just $20. On the other hand, the Sling Blue package, which includes 42 channels, costs $22.50 for the first month and $45 per month thereafter. For a more comprehensive experience, the Sling Orange & Blue package combines all the channels from both tiers and costs $60 per month or $30 for the first month.

Sling TV also offers features such as cloud DVR to record and save live TV episodes and a mobile app to watch content on the go. In addition to live channels, subscribers have access to a wide range of on-demand content, including TV shows and movies. Premium channels can also be added on, such as the entertainment package with MTV and CMT or the sports package with NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. For football enthusiasts, the Sports Extra package provides access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC, and ESPNU for an additional $11 per month.

Take advantage of the Sling TV deal while it lasts and enjoy live TV streaming at an affordable price.