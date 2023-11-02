The Mysterious Tattoo of “The Golden Bachelor”

In the latest episode of ABC’s hit show “The Golden Bachelor,” contestant Gerry Turner made quite a statement with his massive lion’s head tattoo. As he disrobed for a hot-tub date with personal trainer Leslie, viewers were in for a surprise. The clean-cut Indiana Gerry, at the age of 72, revealed a bold and powerful symbol permanently inked on his right shoulder.

While many speculated about the origin of the tattoo, Turner reveals the truth behind his decision to get such a striking piece of body art. Nearly two decades ago, in his 50s, Turner decided to go under the tattoo needle as a source of inspiration. He explains that the lion’s head represents his lifestyle at the time, drawing motivation from a lion and gazelle poster.

According to Turner, the poster depicted a daily challenge in Africa, where a lion wakes up knowing it must run faster than the slowest gazelle or it will starve. Conversely, the gazelle wakes up with the knowledge that it must run faster than the lion to avoid being eaten. This philosophy resonated with him, and he wanted a permanent reminder to keep pushing forward.

Although the tattoo was painful, Turner believes it was worth the discomfort. It serves as a visual representation of his determination and drive. With each passing day, he wakes up ready to face the challenges ahead, embodying the spirit of the lion and gazelle.

In addition to the tattoo revelation, Turner also addressed another mystery on the show. During his adventurous date with Leslie, both were left with mysterious bruises “in odd places.” the cause of which was previously undisclosed. Turner clarifies that the bruises were a result of the couple’s exhilarating joint ATV ride, where gripping the seat required clamping their knees together tightly. Despite the minor injuries, both Turner and Leslie were able to enjoy the thrilling experience and laugh it off.

As Gerry Turner continues his journey on “The Golden Bachelor,” we’re left wondering what other surprises and adventures await him in the upcoming episodes. Will his lion’s head tattoo inspire him to find love? Only time will tell.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does Gerry Turner’s lion tattoo symbolize?



A: The lion tattoo symbolizes Turner’s determination and motivation to keep pushing forward, drawing inspiration from a lion and gazelle poster that reflects a daily challenge in Africa.

Q: How did Gerry Turner and Leslie get bruises during their ATV ride?



A: The bruises were a result of gripping the ATV seat tightly and clamping their knees together for balance during the thrilling joint ride.