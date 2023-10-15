The Role of NDR’s TikTok Account in Eurovision Germany 2024

The exact role that the public broadcaster NDR’s official TikTok account will play in Eurovision Germany 2024 remains unclear. While there was an official mention of the platform in the first press briefing, it is up to the participants to promote their entries on TikTok using the hashtag #EurovisionGermany2024. Although other social networks like YouTube can be used, the participants are officially committed only through eurovision.de, suggesting that there won’t be voting through TikTok this year.

However, several candidates have already shared their material with the relevant hashtag #EurovisionGermany2024 on TikTok. Some of these candidates include @fromfalltospring, @spielhagen, @ojichristos, @david_vidano_official, and @bibiz.music. They have posted videos showcasing their songs and expressing their desire to represent Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

For example, @fromfalltospring wonders if they will score more than 0 points this year and invites viewers to cheer for them. Meanwhile, @spielhagen presents their song “Love On The Dancefloor (Oh Lala Love)” for the ESC, mentioning their excitement and anticipation for the feedback. @ojichristos also expresses the desire to bring the victory home and asks if the viewers want to hear the German part. @david_vidano_official seeks support for his song “Mond,” urging people to like, share, and create their own videos with the hashtag #eurovisiongermany2024. Lastly, @bibiz.music simply tags their post with the hashtag #EurovisionGermany2024.

The role and impact of NDR’s TikTok account on Eurovision Germany 2024 are yet to be fully revealed. However, these videos on TikTok demonstrate the enthusiasm of the candidates and their efforts to involve the audience in supporting them.

Source:

– ESC Kompakt