Mainz Suspends Anwar El Ghazi for “Unacceptable” Social Media Post

Mainz, a Bundesliga soccer club, has suspended Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi following an “unacceptable” social media post about the Israel-Hamas war. The club released a statement on their website, stating that El Ghazi has been relieved of his training and matchday duties due to a post he shared on Sunday, which has since been deleted. The specific content of the post has not been disclosed, and it is unclear if El Ghazi will return to play for the club.

Silke Bannick, a spokesperson for Mainz, declined to provide further details but emphasized that El Ghazi has been released from all training and matchday activities. The club stated that El Ghazi’s opinion on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East was deemed unacceptable, and after engaging in an in-depth discussion with the player, they made the decision to suspend him.

Anwar El Ghazi, 28, recently joined Mainz after playing for clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa, and Everton. He has made three appearances as a substitute for the team.

This incident follows the suspension of Youcef Atal Nice, a French club, after the player shared an antisemitic message on social media. Nice issued a statement, mentioning that they had discussed the matter with Atal, who subsequently apologized for his actions.

Source: AP Soccer